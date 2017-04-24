Freeland rail trail project along M-47 starts May 1
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $1 million to construct 2.2 miles of nonmotorized path between Tittabawassee and Freeland roads in Freeland. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Work will require intermittent single-lane closures along northbound M-47 while work is being completed during daytime hours.
