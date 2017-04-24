Freeland rail trail project along M-4...

Freeland rail trail project along M-47 starts May 1

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: State of Michigan

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $1 million to construct 2.2 miles of nonmotorized path between Tittabawassee and Freeland roads in Freeland. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Work will require intermittent single-lane closures along northbound M-47 while work is being completed during daytime hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Freeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr 12 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
News Creditors and predators (Dec '07) Mar '14 Sisile 8
See all Freeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Freeland Forum Now

Freeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Freeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Freeland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC