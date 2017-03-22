Medicare freeze up for debate
The public is invited to share their experiences of the Medicare rebate freeze with a Labor Party taskforce visiting Bega on Friday, March 24. Member for Eden-Monaro Mike Kelly, along with his Labor colleagues Mike Freelander and Sharon Claydon will be speaking with local pharmacists and doctors ahead of a public drop-in session at the Bega CWA Rooms, Church St, from 12-12.30pm. The forum is open to anyone.
