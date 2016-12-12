Bay City cleaning up after 9-inches of snow hits region
Bay City is cleaning up after a nearly 24-hour long snow event that saw as much as nine inches of the powdery white stuff dump on the region. The National Weather Service reported 9.1-inches of snow fell at MBS International Airport in Freeland, the closest official measuring stick to Bay County.
