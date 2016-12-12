Bay City cleaning up after 9-inches o...

Bay City cleaning up after 9-inches of snow hits region

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 12, 2016 Read more: MLive.com

Bay City is cleaning up after a nearly 24-hour long snow event that saw as much as nine inches of the powdery white stuff dump on the region. The National Weather Service reported 9.1-inches of snow fell at MBS International Airport in Freeland, the closest official measuring stick to Bay County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Freeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#Live pd Jan 24 void 2
Doctor needed Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16) May '16 drconcrete 1
News Creditors and predators (Dec '07) Mar '14 Sisile 8
See all Freeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Freeland Forum Now

Freeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Freeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Freeland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC