The annual Freeland Light Show gearin...

The annual Freeland Light Show gearing up for holiday season

Nov 18, 2016

Gary Shepard put together his annual Freeland light show where he coordinated thousands of lights with music for the 2013 holiday season at his home, 7320 W. Freeland in Tittabawassee Township. People can park near the house and tune their car radio to 93.9 FM to hear the music that goes with the light show.

