Hotel overdose leads to guns, drugs s...

Hotel overdose leads to guns, drugs seizures and three arrests

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

An overdose call at a hotel resulted in the seizure of various drugs and numerous guns, the arrests of two men and serious injuries to the overdose victim, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the medical emergency at the Holiday Inn on U.S. 10 in Amber Township outside of Ludington on Wednesday, March 8. There they seized four long guns, a shot gun and three handguns as well as suspected cocaine, LSD, heroin and marijuana, according to a news release from the office of Sheriff Kim Cole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Free Soil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Thu Laura 10
Bullying in Public schools Mar 5 Jhartig 1
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
News Suspected meth cook arrested at work in Manistee (Mar '15) Jul '16 Carol865 2
See all Free Soil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Free Soil Forum Now

Free Soil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Free Soil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Free Soil, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC