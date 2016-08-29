Motorcyclist injured in crash, SUV driver arrested
Nicholas James Riesgraf, 21, of Portage, was injured after a 61-year-old Free Soil man ran a stop sign and crashed into Riesgraf's 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Also hit was Stephen William Kirk, 59, of Scotts, who was travelling next to Riesgraf at the time of the accident.
