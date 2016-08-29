Motorcyclist injured in crash, SUV dr...

Motorcyclist injured in crash, SUV driver arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 29, 2016 Read more: White Lake Beacon

Nicholas James Riesgraf, 21, of Portage, was injured after a 61-year-old Free Soil man ran a stop sign and crashed into Riesgraf's 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. Also hit was Stephen William Kirk, 59, of Scotts, who was travelling next to Riesgraf at the time of the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Free Soil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec 1 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
News Suspected meth cook arrested at work in Manistee (Mar '15) Jul '16 Carol865 2
Dennis Lee Tyler (Jan '09) May '16 JChalinderJr 14
See all Free Soil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Free Soil Forum Now

Free Soil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Free Soil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Free Soil, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,025

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC