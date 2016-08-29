Man found after search in the woods, ...

Man found after search in the woods, had been missing for 24 hours

Aug 29, 2016

The man went missing the previous day on Saturday and was found around 5 p.m. Sunday evening at the west end of Nurnberg Road. He was reported missing when a friend of his approached a deputy who had responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Free Soil, MI

