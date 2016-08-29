Man found after search in the woods, had been missing for 24 hours
The man went missing the previous day on Saturday and was found around 5 p.m. Sunday evening at the west end of Nurnberg Road. He was reported missing when a friend of his approached a deputy who had responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Free Soil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Dec 1
|ReginaWalker
|9
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
|Lloyd Conway
|Sep '16
|Man
|1
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|Innocent victims
|8
|Suspected meth cook arrested at work in Manistee (Mar '15)
|Jul '16
|Carol865
|2
|Dennis Lee Tyler (Jan '09)
|May '16
|JChalinderJr
|14
Find what you want!
Search Free Soil Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC