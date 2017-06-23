Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 23,...

Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 23, 2017 - " June 29, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

On 06/25/2017, Deputy Polliard arrested Justin Darnell Long of Spotsylvania in the 5700 Block of Stone Meadow Drive for Domestic Assault & Battery. On 06//26/2017, Deputy Pittman arrested Emily Arias of Spotsylvania and Rosalinda Cunningham of Spotsylvania for Drunk in Public, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Private Property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mon tim169 4
Mark apts Jun 27 Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC