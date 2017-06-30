Pennsylvania man jailed after Stafford robbery and police chase that ended in Spotsylvania

A Pennsylvania man ended his Fourth of July holiday in jail with a couple packs of cigarettes and facing charges of armed robbery and high-speed eluding in a police chase that raced through the Fredericksburg area and came to an end thanks in part to some help from a bystander out for some fast food. The incident started shortly before noon at the Shell station convenience store at 545 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford, according to the Stafford Sheriff's Office.

