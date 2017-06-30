Orange man killed during accident on ...

Orange man killed during accident on Lake Anna

An Orange County man was killed and two children were injured during a weekend accident on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says 53-year-old Charles William Bowen fell out of a boat around 6:30 Saturday evening.

