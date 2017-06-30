Midwives open birth center in Frederi...

Midwives open birth center in Fredericksburg

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Tree of Life Midwifery and Birth Center has moved from Culpeper to Fredericksburg and will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at 1003 Mahone St., Suite 102. The practice has three licensed, Certified Professional Midwives-Heidi Horner, Lori Orme and Leah Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Jul 3 tim169 4
Mark apts Jun 27 Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC