Midwives open birth center in Fredericksburg

Tree of Life Midwifery and Birth Center has moved from Culpeper to Fredericksburg and will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at 1003 Mahone St., Suite 102. The practice has three licensed, Certified Professional Midwives-Heidi Horner, Lori Orme and Leah Paul.

