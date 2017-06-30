Fredericksburg police still seeking t...

Fredericksburg police still seeking tips in shooting death of King George man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Two days after a King George County man was fatally shot at a Fredericksburg shopping center parking lot, his killer remained on the loose and police continued to ask the public for help solving the case. On Monday, police said there had no new information on the search for whoever shot the 23-year-old semipro football player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mon tim169 4
Mark apts Jun 27 Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,794 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC