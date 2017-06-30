Fredericksburg police still seeking tips in shooting death of King George man
Two days after a King George County man was fatally shot at a Fredericksburg shopping center parking lot, his killer remained on the loose and police continued to ask the public for help solving the case. On Monday, police said there had no new information on the search for whoever shot the 23-year-old semipro football player.
