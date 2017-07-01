Fredericksburg Police identify fatal shooting victim

Police said that Alon Alvin Clipper, 23, of King George County, was shot sometime shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road. At 2:06 a.m., police received a call about Clipper showing up at the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

