Fredericksburg Police identify fatal shooting victim
Police said that Alon Alvin Clipper, 23, of King George County, was shot sometime shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road. At 2:06 a.m., police received a call about Clipper showing up at the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark apts
|Jun 27
|Mark gym
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jun 15
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
