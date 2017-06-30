Fredericksburg man leads effort to help Kenyans, says 'these kids make you want to go the extra m...
The children in Kenya were amazed to see Souza, who raises chickens with his family in Fredericksburg, handle them as if they were pets. American contractors in Kenya are working on their own time to construct a new compound for the orphans who currently live in this complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jul 3
|tim169
|4
|Mark apts
|Jun 27
|Mark gym
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC