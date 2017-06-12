Your Take: What's your favorite type ...

Your Take: What's your favorite type of doughnut, and where do you buy it?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

"Oh let's see!!! Bavarian is awesome, but then I do love the rasberry filled, and then there is the lemon filled, oh and the strawberry covered with chocolate!!! Doughlicious LG Yummmmy stuff." -Janet Lockett Humphrey, Spotsylvania County "How do you pick just one? If I could only eat one for the rest of my life, I guess it would have to be Paul's Bakery glazed chocolate-covered cream-filled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Thu Anon 3
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC