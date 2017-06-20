VRE won't run Firecracker Special tra...

VRE won't run Firecracker Special trains this year

Virginia Railway Express announced it would not run its two trains from Manassas and Fredericksburg to the Independence Day celebration and fireworks display in Washington, D.C. on July 4. The commuter railroad does not offer regular service on that day because of the holiday. The decision to not run the Firecracker Special this year is based on last year's low ridership numbers, the fact that July 4 falls mid-week on Tuesday, and that "getting the service ready to run for the next morning would be very challenging," according to a VRE spokesman.

