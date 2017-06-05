The heat wave arrives today
There are varying definitions of a heat wave, one of which is "A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and usually humid weather" . Beginning today the near term conditions in Fredericksburg and vicinity will fit into practically any such definition one could think of thanks to an early season Bermuda High taking up residence near...well, Bermuda! This morning - Sunday - provides a hint as to what's coming.
