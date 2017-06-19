The Free Lance-Star's Itty Bitty City...

The Free Lance-Star's Itty Bitty City search is on

Today marks the start of the 13th annual Itty Bitty City scavenger hunt, and it's the biggest one yet. Sponsored again by Sieht, A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center, this year's scavenger hunt features 46 up-close images of various details visible throughout downtown Fredericksburg.

