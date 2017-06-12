Stonewall's Greatest Joy
Although he did his best to keep his emotions hidden, the famously reserved Confederate commander was particularly anxious because he and Mary Anna had lost one child already-a daughter, Mary Graham, who died of jaundice in May 1858 after only three weeks. Adding to his angst, his first wife, Ellie Junkin, had died during childbirth back in 1854, along with their stillborn son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May '17
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC