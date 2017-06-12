Sophia Street warehouse soon to be demolished
The warehouse at 718 Sophia St. will soon be razed following a Monday Architectural Review Board vote approving landowner Tommy Mitchell's demolition plan. The two-story warehouse was built in the 1920s, and according to Mitchell was recently deemed unsafe by an engineer and will come down next month.
