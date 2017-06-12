River Run Antique Mall in downtown Fr...

River Run Antique Mall in downtown Fredericksburg closing, auctioning off goods Sunday

Terry and Susan Smith met and got married at River Run Antique Mall at 925 Caroline St. They will retire June 18. Terry and Susan Smith met and got married at River Run Antique Mall at 925 Caroline St. They will retire June 18. And the shop at 925 Caroline St. is where he met his wife Susan. The couple was even married there two and a half years ago.

