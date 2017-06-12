Report Details Economic Impact of NSF Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head
Naval Support Activity South Potomac has released its annual report that examines the economic and demographic impacts of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head, Md., on the local communities surrounding the installations. Overall, the survey of large and small commands during fiscal year 2016 reflected steady growth at both bases in the areas of total employment and local contract spending.
