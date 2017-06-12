Report Details Economic Impact of NSF...

Report Details Economic Impact of NSF Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: DC Military

Naval Support Activity South Potomac has released its annual report that examines the economic and demographic impacts of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head, Md., on the local communities surrounding the installations. Overall, the survey of large and small commands during fiscal year 2016 reflected steady growth at both bases in the areas of total employment and local contract spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Thu Anon 3
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC