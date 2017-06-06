Prince William vows to fight SCC over...

Prince William vows to fight SCC over power line route

The I-66 Hybrid Alternative route would build the 234 million volts, 10-mile power line overhead, connecting with an existing line near the intersection of Route 234 and Interstate 66. The line would then run underground near homes along I-66 until it makes its connection to a power substation near a Walmart in Haymarket. The Board aims to block the construction of an overhead power line that along one of two routes favored by the State Corporation Commission : Along Carver Road , or along a railroad line in Haymarket.

