Onstage: June 15-22

Join in the adventure as Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts presents 'Neverland' on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Riverbend High School. The production features nearly 200 students and tells the classic J.M. Barrie story through dance including ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, contemporary, musical theater, hip-hop, acro and tumbling.

