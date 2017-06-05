North Lee Drive to be closed evening ...

North Lee Drive to be closed evening of June 16

Next Saturday evening, the National Park Service will close the Fredericksburg battlefield's North Lee Drive to vehicular traffic from about 6 to 10 p.m. The closure will help ensure the safety of visitors participating in that night's History at Sunset program, the first of the 2017 summer season in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Starting at 6 p.m., only vehicles attending the program will be permitted to access North Lee Drive.

