New summer food service sites for children announced in Caroline County
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank today announced four new locations in Caroline County for its Kids on the Go summer food service program. Starting June 6, meals will be available to all children ages 18 and younger on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the following sites: Caroline Manor and Lee Street Townhomes in Bowling Green; Caroline Pines and Countryside Apartments in Ruther Glen.
