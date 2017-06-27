New sign work, bridge repairs to slow...

New sign work, bridge repairs to slow I-95 travelers tonight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Potomac Local

A Single lane closure at 9 p.m. A Double lane closure at 10 p.m. A All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m. Interstate 95 travelers in the Fredericksburg area should anticipate delays on I-95 northbound and southbound overnight as two work zones continue in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. A Single lane closure at 9 p.m. A Double lane closure at 10 p.m. A All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m. Repairs continue to a bridge over Ni River, which is one of six interstate bridges being rehabilitated in the Fredericksburg area through fall 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark apts 9 hr Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Jun 15 Anon 3
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
1995 unsolved murder Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC