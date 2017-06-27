New sign work, bridge repairs to slow I-95 travelers tonight
A Single lane closure at 9 p.m. A Double lane closure at 10 p.m. A All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m. Interstate 95 travelers in the Fredericksburg area should anticipate delays on I-95 northbound and southbound overnight as two work zones continue in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. A Single lane closure at 9 p.m. A Double lane closure at 10 p.m. A All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m. Repairs continue to a bridge over Ni River, which is one of six interstate bridges being rehabilitated in the Fredericksburg area through fall 2018.
