Neighbor helps thwart break-in in Fredericksburg's Idlewild neighborhood
A neighbor chased off a pair of would-be burglars early Sunday morning in the Village of Idlewild, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department's crime report. According to the report, two men were attempting to break into a house on Sands Avenue at 3:40 a.m. The alarm sounded, prompting a neighbor to look out a window.
