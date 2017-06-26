Neighbor helps thwart break-in in Fre...

Neighbor helps thwart break-in in Fredericksburg's Idlewild neighborhood

A neighbor chased off a pair of would-be burglars early Sunday morning in the Village of Idlewild, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department's crime report. According to the report, two men were attempting to break into a house on Sands Avenue at 3:40 a.m. The alarm sounded, prompting a neighbor to look out a window.

