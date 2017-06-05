More than 1,200 rape kits went untested in Virginia between 2014 and 2016
Virginia law enforcement agencies failed to test 1,247 physical evidence recovery kits-or PERKs-between 2014 and 2016, according to a report from Attorney General Mark Herring's office. Those agencies never sent the test kits, most commonly used to collect evidence in rape cases, to the appropriate state agencies.
