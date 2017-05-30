More Fredericksburg-area homeowners are switching to solar energy
Don Mohr's April electric bill was $12.00, down from an average of $220 before Teakwood Enterprises installed solar panels on his Stafford County home. Teakwood Enterprises installed solar panels on Don Mohr's Stafford County home last August.
