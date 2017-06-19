Local Students Discover D.C. and Cooperatives
Fredericksburg, Va. When more than 1,800 high school students from across the United States travel to Washington, D.C., what does it mean? It's time for the annual National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour! This year seven students from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative's service territory had the opportunity to participate in this national program.
