Kayakers rescued from Rappahannock Thursday night; canoe race on for Saturday
Water rescue units from Stafford County and Fredericksburg rescued several people whose kayaks overturned Thursday night in the Rappahannock River. Rescue crews from Stafford County and Fredericksburg helped get six people safely to shore of the Rappahannock River Thursday evening.
