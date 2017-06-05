House of Delegates candidate Nick Ign...

House of Delegates candidate Nick Ignacio of Spotsylvania has appeared in crude YouTube videos

21 hrs ago

Nick Ignacio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a Fredericksburg area House of Delegates seat, has appeared in online videos that show him simulating sexual acts and making vulgar remarks. An anonymously made video that includes some of those YouTube clips has been shared by Facebook users who oppose his candidacy.

