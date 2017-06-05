House of Delegates candidate Nick Ignacio of Spotsylvania has appeared in crude YouTube videos
Nick Ignacio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a Fredericksburg area House of Delegates seat, has appeared in online videos that show him simulating sexual acts and making vulgar remarks. An anonymously made video that includes some of those YouTube clips has been shared by Facebook users who oppose his candidacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC