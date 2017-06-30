Heat, humidity, and storms will grace...

Heat, humidity, and storms will grace the weekend around Fredericksburg

16 hrs ago

Memories of the pleasantly cool and dry conditions of this work week will quickly fade during the next several days. July arrives on the doorstep tomorrow and will feature typical summertime heat and humidity for Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg, VA

