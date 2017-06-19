Fredericksburg judge sends mentally h...

Fredericksburg judge sends mentally handicapped killer back to jail

7 hrs ago

Unpaid tabs are sending Arthur Leon Brewer back to jail, a place he has spent most of his adult life. The 49-year-old convicted killer and drug dealer, who has been declared mentally handicapped, was ordered on Monday to serve one year and six months for not paying more than $3,000 in fines and costs owed as part of his nearly 30-year-old murder conviction in Fredericksburg.

