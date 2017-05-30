Fredericksburg Hospitalist Group reaches $4.2 million settlement in fraudulent billing case

The Fredericksburg Hospitalist Group will pay about $4.2 million to settle allegations that it intentionally overbilled the federal government for health-care services at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. "Rooting out fraudulent billing by health care providers is a priority," Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, stated in a press release.

