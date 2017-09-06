Fredericksburg Crime Report, 06/09/17
Target parking lot, 1180 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/8, 4:40 p.m. A patron of the store returned to her car after shopping and found all four door handles were damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
