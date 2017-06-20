Fredericksburg area environmentalists launch 'Green Talks' at city pub
Local environmentalists have begun offering a series of "Green Talks" at the Red Dragon brew pub on Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg. Kathleen Harrigan, director of Friends of the Rappahannock, kicked off the event Monday night by discussing the impact of federal budget cuts on environmental education and restoration programs.
