Flashback: Summer at Salem Baptist Church
On evenings this week at Spotsylvania County's Salem Baptist Church, children will attend Vacation Bible School, a tradition that goes back several decades at this church and many others. Here, children and leaders gather in front of the church for the 1939 session of Vacation Bible School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jun 15
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC