Electric vehicle charging station offered downtown at no cost
The City of Fredericksburg has installed an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown garage that is available to the public at no cost. Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the charger was made available to encourage visitors to explore downtown while their cars are being charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark apts
|Tue
|Mark gym
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jun 15
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC