Editorial: Speak up on vision for Fredericksburg
A locality, a state or a federal agency can produce a handsome document with fine-sounding ideas that makes a brief splash, but then sits on a shelf. First, many of its main themes are mainstays of public discussion that have concerned residents for years- better employment opportunities, responsive public services, a strong educational system, good cultural and recreation offerings, and safeguarding the historic character of the community.
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
