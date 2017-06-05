Editorial: Prepare to vote in Tuesday's primary
THE POLITICAL EYES of the nation will be on Virginia Tuesday when voters go to the polls to select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor and a surprising number of House of Delegates seats. Because Virginia is one of only two states with governor's elections this fall, cable news and talk radio pundits will probably draw overarching conclusions about messages that voters here will send about the current state of affairs in Washington.
