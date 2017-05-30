Editorial: An apt appellation
TODAY at 10 a.m., if everything goes per plan, local and state officials will take the wraps off some signage of considerable import. They will dedicate Fredericksburg's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, a new four-lane span that carries Fall Hill Avenue across Interstate 95 a little ways south of the Rappahannock River.
