Derrick Morgan's still riding ska wave
IN the year of Jamaica's Independence from Britain, Derrick Morgan rode a new rhythm called ska that had the country's young people rocking. "A pure pickney!" Morgan exclaimed in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jun 15
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC