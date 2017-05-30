City Council to hold public meetings ...

City Council to hold public meetings on its vision for Fredericksburg

What will Fredericksburg look like in 2036? The City Council will hold three community meetings this month to lay out its vision. Eight focus areas will be described, and each of them is meant to guide government decisions and actions over the next three years, with an eye toward 2036.

