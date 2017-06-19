Changes coming to intersection near James Monroe High School
Fredericksburg will begin decommissioning the traffic lights at the four-way intersection near James Monroe High School on Wednesday, weather permitting. The work will include milling and repaving the road where Fall Hill Avenue intersects with Washington Avenue and Germania Street, and installing pedestrian crossing signs and crosswalks.
