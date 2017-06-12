Caroline supervisors consider eliminating FRED service in the county

If ridership does not increase over the next 12 months, Caroline County supervisors may reduce or eliminate FRED transit service in the county. After hearing from riders and stakeholders during a public hearing at its meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to spend a year studying routes and boosting advertising with the understanding that if ridership does not improve in a year, the service will be cut or scaled back.

