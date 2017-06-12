Caroline supervisors consider eliminating FRED service in the county
If ridership does not increase over the next 12 months, Caroline County supervisors may reduce or eliminate FRED transit service in the county. After hearing from riders and stakeholders during a public hearing at its meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to spend a year studying routes and boosting advertising with the understanding that if ridership does not improve in a year, the service will be cut or scaled back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|1 hr
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|1995 unsolved murder
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC