Be on the lookout for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon

The hot and sticky conditions around Fredericksburg will clash with cooler dryer air behind a cold front that is now crossing West Virginia. The atmospheric conflict will result in chances for severe storms impacting the area beginning anytime after 3 pm this afternoon .

