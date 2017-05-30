Awesomely nice weather to start out m...

Awesomely nice weather to start out meteorological summer in Fredericksburg

Yes, astronomical summer doesn't begin until the solstice on June 21st, but meteorologists - being a contrary lot - define the seasons by temperature regime instead of the sun's position in our skies. Weather folks define summer as the warmest three calendar months of the year, which for our Northern Hemisphere is the period June 1st through August 31st.

