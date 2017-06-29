Anniversary: Five years ago, derecho walloped region
A massive tree limb hangs over Mansfield Street in Sylvania Heights, where residents lacked power after a derecho pummeled the Mid-Atlantic region five years ago. Storms, part of a weather event dubbed a derecho, snapped many trees in the Fredericksburg region, including this one on Princess Anne Street.
